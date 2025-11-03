IRadimed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Monday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Monday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 47 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $21.4 million to $22.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $82.5 million to $83.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.