Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.3 million.

