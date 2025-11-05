Intrepid Potash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.