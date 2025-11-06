International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $70.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $70.5 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSW

