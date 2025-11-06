International Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $108.4 million…

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $108.4 million in its third quarter.

The Laredo, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.74 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $218.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

