Insulet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $87.6 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $706.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.4 million.

