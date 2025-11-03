Inspire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $224.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings to be 90 cents to $1 per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $910 million.

