Innovex International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported earnings of $39.2 million in…

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported earnings of $39.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Humble, Texas-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.