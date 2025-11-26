Ingles: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Black Mountain, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.35.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.6 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

