Idexx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $274.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $3.40.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $12.81 to $13.01 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.27 billion to $4.3 billion.

