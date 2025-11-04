Hyster-Yale: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $979.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

