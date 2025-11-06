Hyatt Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported a loss of $49 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported a loss of $49 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

