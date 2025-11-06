Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

