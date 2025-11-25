HP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $795 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $14.64 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.53 billion, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 81 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share.

