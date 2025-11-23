How to Choose the Best Maternity Hospital for You

If you’re considering getting pregnant or in the early stages of pregnancy, chances are you’re already researching hospitals for where…

If you’re considering getting pregnant or in the early stages of pregnancy, chances are you’re already researching hospitals for where you want to deliver your baby and what to expect at the hospital.

You start searching online and find endless options. The photos look charming, but which facility is going to respect your labor choices? They have excellent patient reviews on their front page, but which one is the safest?

Here are some important things to consider when choosing a maternity hospital that suits your needs.

[SEE: What to Pack in Your Hospital Bag When You’re Expecting.]

1. Location and Accessibility

When choosing a maternity hospital, the first step is to narrow down facilities based on location and accessibility.

You can find and compare maternity hospitals using U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings, which evaluates how well hospitals across the nation perform on various metrics. You can search through top performing hospitals based on location to conveniently find options in your area.

Here are some questions to ask yourself:

— Which facilities are in my immediate geographical location?

— How long is the average drive to the hospital from home?

— Is my pregnancy high risk enough that I should only consider care at the nearest maternity hospital?

— Does the hospital have a high-level neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on-site?

— Does my birth provider have privileges at multiple maternity hospitals or only one?

— Which hospitals accept my insurance plan and are in my network?

[READ: 7 Ways to Make Your Childbirth Easier]

2. Medical Staff and Expertise

Where you deliver your baby is closely tied to your maternity care provider.

“People are usually going to make that decision based on their first finding a physician or midwife they feel that they connect with,” explains Dr. Jennifer Frink, a board-certified OB-GYN and clinical assistance professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

Deciding who will be providing your care is as important as where you’re getting your care.

“You want to have a team of professionals that, once they listen to those things, are going to give you some options that are medically appropriate for you,” Frink adds. “Oftentimes, that provider will have different hospitals where they practice as options.”

Items to address about your maternity hospital and care team include:

Does the facility have maternal-fetal medicine specialists or perinatologists?

Perinatologists are doctors who are specially trained in high-risk pregnancies and delivery. If you are at high risk due to gestational diabetes, preeclampsia or any other known issue, you’ll have peace of mind knowing specialty care is on-site.

Does the hospital offer alternative labor and delivery experiences?

Alternative birth practices include access to midwives, water birth and delivering in various birth positions, such as hands and knees. They may also include alternative pain management options to make childbirth easier, such as water therapy and nitrous oxide. Not all facilities offer these alternatives, so you’ll want to check with the hospital if these are services you’re interested in using.

Do they have group prenatal care?

Group prenatal care programs, such as CenteringPregnancy, allow expectant mothers at similar stages of their pregnancy to receive prenatal education and social support with their peers, along with one-on-one physical checkups.

Research, including a January 2019 study, suggests that group prenatal care is associated with a lower risk of having a preterm birth or having a baby with low birth weight.

[READ: Delivery and Labor: What to Expect at the Hospital]

3. Hospital Services and Amenities

While many hospitals may look picture perfect online, it’s important to remember that not all hospital amenities are created equal.

Important services and amenities to consider include:

— Pain management services, such as epidurals, nitrous oxide (laughing gas), oral medications, guided meditation, aromatherapy and tools, like peanut balls

— Private labor and delivery rooms

— En suite bathroom and shower

— Lactation consultation and support services

— Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) availability

[READ: Best Pharmacist-Recommended Prenatal Vitamins.]

4. Maternity Services and Procedures

When choosing a maternity hospital, you’ll want to research each facility’s maternal and fetal outcomes, including cesarean section (C-section), early elective delivery and episiotomy rates.

Because public data on these metrics are increasingly available from individual maternity hospitals and statewide websites, you should be able to collect this information. However, if you can’t find it, ask your OB-GYN for more information about the hospitals in your area. U.S. News also provides ratings on maternity hospitals based on these metrics.

C-section rate

It’s important to look at a hospital’s C-section rate and compare it with other facilities in the region.

To gauge hospital quality, ask your doctor or use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Cesarean Delivery Rate by State online tool.

Here is why the C-section rate matters:

— C-sections are a major surgery and have more risks than a vaginal delivery. These risks can include maternal bleeding or respiratory difficulty for newborns.

— C-sections require longer maternal recovery time by at least a few weeks compared with vaginal deliveries.

— Data shows that a facility, not just individual physicians, drives C-section rates. The maternity hospital you choose may impact the odds of you needing a C-section. Individual facility protocols, as well as how well-equipped the hospital is to manage higher-risk vaginal deliveries, can influence these chances.

— If you’ve had a previous C-section, your provider should still discuss the risks and benefits of attempting to deliver vaginally with a subsequent pregnancy, known as a trial of labor after cesarean (TOLAC). When it results in a successful delivery, it’s called a vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC).

Keep in mind that high-risk academic centers, also known as teaching hospitals, often have a higher C-section rate because they have more high-risk deliveries and multiple births. To get a better idea of the C-section rate for low-risk pregnancies, ask for the NTSV C-section rate, which stands for nulliparous, term, singleton and vertex pregnancies. These terms describe a first-time mother who is only pregnant with one full-term baby in a headfirst position for delivery. In other words, they have fewer risk factors that would typically be associated with a C-section delivery.

Early elective delivery rate

Early elective delivery involves performing C-sections or inducing labor before 39 weeks of gestation without medical necessity. Hospitals must report these early elective deliveries. A high rate of early elective deliveries is considered a red flag in terms of maternity hospital quality.

“We know that babies that are born before 39 weeks ‘just because’ don’t do as well as babies that are allowed to deliver when their moms go into labor naturally,” Frink says.

She explains that this is because the mother and baby may not be ready to naturally deliver, and inducing labor may not be well tolerated.

However, early deliveries aren’t always avoidable, especially if there are complications, like water breaking early or high maternal blood pressure.

“There are plenty of times when there is something going on with the mom or baby, and the safest thing in that setting is to have a delivery,” Frink says. “But there are pretty strict criteria for what those things are. A hospital that stays away from those early elective deliveries values the importance and the safety of physiologic labor.”

Episiotomy rate

An episiotomy is a surgical cut made to the vagina during childbirth to help prevent vaginal tearing. Routine use of episiotomy is not recommended, except when indicated in certain clinical situations, like fetal distress.

“Episiotomies have become something that used to be done routinely and now are very rarely needed,” says Dr. Holly Loudon, chair of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside in New York City.

5. Birthing Experience

The birthing experience is crucial when factoring in how to choose a maternity hospital. Questions to ask your maternity care team about labor and delivery include:

Can I tour a maternity hospital virtually before making a decision?

Before you choose a birthing setting, it’s helpful to get a feel for it first. Many facilities offer both virtual and in-person tours.

Although not always necessary, check to see if they have private birthing rooms or suites for some additional space.

What pain control options do you offer, including and beyond epidurals?

When considering your pain management options, be sure to check that an anesthesiologist is readily available to get your epidural quickly. However, it’s also important to ask what other pain management options are offered.

“You may want to know what other options are available for pain control and support during labor, such as nitrous oxide, as well as being able to walk around or use a peanut ball to find a better position,” Loudon says.

Will my birth plan and preferences be considered?

If you have certain wants and preferences during labor and deliver — such as whether you want to walk around during labor, have access to birthing tubs, wear your own maternity gown or delayed cord clamping — it’s important ask the maternity hospital what policies or procedures they have in place for these common birth plan preferences.

Ask the hospital how many support people are allowed to be with you, and if a doula counts as one of them.

Will I have induced labor? What goes into that decision?

With induced labor, various medications or other methods are used to stimulate contractions instead of waiting for labor to begin on its own. Certain pregnancy complications or medical conditions may make inducing labor necessary or recommended to ensure a safe and healthy delivery.

Does your facility offer VBAC/TOLAC?

If you’re interested in VBAC, ask if the facility allows it.

Because trying to have a VBAC comes with the risk of the C-section scar on the uterus opening, known as uterine rupture, a hospital must be equipped to respond quickly.

“The risk is less than 1% for an average patient undergoing a trial of labor,” says Dr. Julia Cormano, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences with UC San Diego Health System. “But it can be a very dangerous outcome. It requires an emergency C-section … where people can respond within seconds.”

Do you offer gentle C-sections?

Women who need C-sections may have the option to feel more connected during childbirth. Gentle C-sections, also referred to as family-centered C-sections, is a method of cesarean delivery that aims to foster early interaction and bonding between the mother and newborn by incorporating practices such as immediate skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding, a calm environment and clear surgical drapes to see the baby.

“It can make the cesarean birth more like a vaginal birth experience and less like an operation,” Loudon says.

6. Postnatal Support

Don’t end your maternity hospital search after finding a facility that caters to your labor and delivery preferences.

Postnatal care is crucial and shouldn’t be overshadowed by labor care, as complications can arise even after a successful labor and delivery. Here are some considerations for choosing a maternity hospital with proper postnatal support.

NICU and emergency capabilities

If it’s likely that your baby will spend some time in neonatal intensive care after delivery or your pregnancy is considered high risk, you might ask:

— Is there an anesthesiologist and pediatrician in the hospital 24/7? If a complication with your baby arises, you’ll want to have the peace of mind that an anesthesiologist and pediatrician are readily available to treat your baby.

— Does your hospital have a neonatal intensive care unit? If so, what level is the NICU? Hospital NICU levels vary — level I, II, III or IV. If your baby requires more advanced NICU treatments, like needing to be on a ventilator and the hospital only has a level I or II NICU, your baby may need to be transferred to a higher acuity hospital. If you are aware your baby has a prenatal diagnosis and will be born with a medical condition, then you should be especially cognizant of the NICU services your hospital of choice offers.

— Does the NICU have private rooms? Increasingly, in new hospitals, rather than the NICU being one giant space, there are individual rooms for these babies so that parents can room in, even once (parents) are discharged from the hospital. However, this option is still fairly uncommon.

— How often can I see my baby in the NICU? Some facilities may have specific visiting hours. In contrast, other maternity hospitals may offer tech options for parents like real-time, 24/7 video access to their newborns in intensive care.

— How does a hospital handle emergencies during childbirth, and what resources are available? If your baby unexpectedly is in need of NICU care at a hospital that does not have a NICU, ask where the baby gets transferred to and how they get transferred.

Postpartum care for you and your baby

When considering how to choose a maternity hospital, don’t discount the support you’ll need after labor and delivery.

You may need to ask:

— Does this hospital have a special care nursery? This is a form of step-down care for babies that don’t quite need NICU level of support, but they might need more attention than what a typical postpartum ward could offer. This could include late preterm infants or those with issues with jaundice or low blood sugar.

— What support services does a maternity hospital provide for breastfeeding mothers? Breastfeeding is shown to be optimal for babies, but it’s definitely a learning experience for new mothers. Ask about international board-certified lactation consultants on staff.

— Does the hospital have a milk bank available for donor breastmilk to use? It’s common for women to experience a delay in breast milk production after giving birth. If you’re planning on breastfeeding, ask your hospital if they have a donor milk program, which provides screened and pasteurized donated breast milk to newborns and infants who need it. Depending on the milk bank, you may be able to purchase extra milk to have on hand when you go home.

7. Hospital Reviews and Patient Experiences

Expectant parents should have all the resources and support that they need for a healthy prenatal, delivery and postpartum course in order to properly know how to choose a maternity hospital.

“One of the most important things for a lot of the patients that we serve is: Do they make it easy for me?” Frink says. “Do they find a way to get me the care and that’s convenient for me? Do they acknowledge and respect the history, and sometimes the baggage, I bring in?”

Asking questions like these will help you understand if a facility can meet your individual requirements:

— Does the hospital offer additional resources, like maternal health navigators and community health workers who can help families with available community resources and follow families through their hospital stay?

— Do you have a program that gives car seats or cribs to people in need?

— Do you have transportation options like Lyft or Uber rides, or bus or subway tokens, for my appointments?

— Can you connect me with food programs if needed?

As mentioned, you can look through the U.S. News Maternity Care ratings to find high-performing maternity care near you. These ratings highlight key factors of care for uncomplicated pregnancies. If your pregnancy is complicated or high risk and requires more intensive care, see the Best Hospitals for Neonatology rankings for the care of a high-risk newborn.

Bottom Line

Choosing a maternity hospital is about finding a place where you feel safe, supported and truly cared for as you welcome your baby into the world. The right combination of skilled providers, helpful amenities and a hospital that honors your preferences can make all the difference in your birth experience.

That’s why it’s important to ask questions, explore your options and utilize trusted resources — like the U.S. News Maternity Care ratings — to help you find a hospital that not only meets your medical needs but also provides the comfort, reassurance and compassion to make your labor and delivery less stressful.

More from U.S. News

How to Keep Your Mind Sharp

How to Pick a Health Insurance Plan: Your Open Enrollment Guide

What to Know About Allergy Shots and Allergy Immunotherapy

How to Choose the Best Maternity Hospital for You originally appeared on usnews.com