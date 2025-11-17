How to Attend Medical School for Free

For many aspiring doctors in the U.S., the path to wearing a white coat comes with a hefty six-figure price…

For many aspiring doctors in the U.S., the path to wearing a white coat comes with a hefty six-figure price tag. Getting free tuition, or any additional funding, can help unshackle students from the burden of medical school debt.

The median four-year cost for the class of 2025 was $286,454 at public medical schools and $390,848 at private ones, according to Association of American Medical Colleges data. The median education debt for the class of 2024 was about $205,000.

“The high cost of medical school can be a strong deterrent for students interested in applying, especially those from resource-limited backgrounds,” says Dr. Lindia Willies-Jacobo, senior associate dean for admissions and senior associate dean for inclusive excellence at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in California.

While graduating from medical school without debt might sound out of reach, it can be achieved by attending tuition-free programs, earning substantial scholarships or agreeing to service commitments that cover the cost of medical school education.

Tuition-Free Medical Schools

Experts advise students to understand exactly what “tuition-free” covers at a particular medical school before enrolling. Here are some examples.

The F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine

Admitted students pay no tuition at The F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Maryland, according to the school’s website. Active-duty medical students get junior officer pay — about $88,000 with dependents, or $86,500 without — and other benefits.

After graduation, they serve the required time commitment in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Public Health Service or Coast Guard. Graduates commit to at least seven years of active-duty service after residency, or 10 years for Public Health Service grads. The obligated time counts toward federal retirement.

“Not only was tuition free, the military paid us, and still does, as a second lieutenant, the most junior officer rank, while we attended USU,” says Dr. Mike Place, a program graduate. “Another big plus in my mind was a guarantee of military internship and residency after graduation.”

Students receive a housing allowance, which Place says allowed him to focus on his residency.

“For me, debt-free completion of military medical school came with a promotion to captain, a wedding to my wonderful wife and a raise,” he says. “Debt-free medical school meant we were financially stable enough to enjoy living while honing my skills as a physician.”

Case Western Reserve University in Ohio

Case Western’s Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine has a five-year program that trains physician investigators in biomedical research.

The school accepts up to 32 students per year and each receives a full-tuition scholarship, according to a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson. That saves students $72,526 annually.

The admissions committee evaluates applicants using Association of American Medical Colleges premed competencies based on academics, research, essays, recommendations, and clinical or service experience, per the website. The program emphasizes medical humanities and features a problem-based curriculum, portfolio-based assessment and no grades or class rank.

New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine

The NYU Grossman School of Medicine offers full-tuition scholarships to all M.D. students and, for qualifying students, need-based scholarships instead of loans. This means students save $64,250 per year on tuition.

To stay eligible, students must maintain satisfactory academic progress. The school also covers health insurance costs, saving students about $19,000 over time, according to the school’s website.

Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Arkansas is waiving tuition for all four years of med school for the first five cohorts of students. That saves students $69,650 a year.

Founded by the Walmart heir for whom it is named, the school welcomed its first class, 48 students, in July 2025.

Medical school programs like Grossman and Walton “send a message that they believe in your potential enough to invest in you up front,” says Autumn Lockett, founder and CEO of GradMissions, an admissions consultancy for top-tier medical, law and graduate programs.

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

This med school provides free tuition for its first seven cohorts, starting with the inaugural class in fall 2020 and ending with the class entering in fall 2026.

“The tuition-free model reduces the financial burden for students attending medical school and is guaranteed for the full four years of training,” Willies-Jacobo says.

The waiver covers tuition and most fees for all four years of med school — currently about $64,000 annually — and Kaiser Permanente health insurance. The school also “can provide substantial grant aid” to help cover living expenses, according to its website.

After graduating, students don’t have to do their residency training at Kaiser Permanente or train in a particular specialty, although the focus of the training is community-focused, integrated patient care.

“Our hope is that this policy will allow our students more flexibility in selecting the area of medicine in which they will ultimately practice,” Willies-Jacobo says.

Medical Schools With Free Tuition Permanently

The Albert Einstein College of Medicinein New York is providing free tuition for all students due to a $1 billion gift from philanthropist Ruth Gottesman. The scholarship doesn’t cover other costs associated with attendance, such as living expenses.

Similarly, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland received a $1 billion donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies that will make tuition free for students from families earning under $300,000 per year. Living expenses also will be covered for those with annual family incomes below $175,000.

“Free tuition does not erase the work,” Lockett says. “What it does is give you back your breath. It lets you begin your work of becoming a physician for the reason you first chose it.”

School-Specific Scholarships and Service Commitments

When applying for funding from a specific medical school, consider a school’s core values and priorities, experts say.

School-Specific Scholarships

Some schools offer institutional or merit-based scholarships that can significantly reduce or eliminate tuition costs. For the best chances of winning a school-specific scholarship, ensure your experiences, motivations and professional goals reflect the school’s mission and learning environment.

At George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., students can apply for a range of scholarships, some covering full tuition for up to four years.

Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts awards its need-based Dean’s REACH Scholarship to select incoming students “who demonstrate resilience, excellence, achievement, compassion and a commitment to serving the underserved.” The award provides funding for all four years of school.

Students at Stanford University’s School of Medicine in California can apply for the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program, which supports up to 100 high-achieving students with up to three years of paid tuition and stipends for academic and living expenses.

Service Commitment

Scholarships with a service obligation require showing that your career goals and values naturally align with the program’s service mission.

The Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Pennsylvania covers full tuition and fees for up to four years and provides a $2,000 monthly stipend, as well as guaranteed employment with Geisinger after residency in primary care or psychiatry.

Among other criteria, applicants must pursue a qualifying specialty and agree to work for Geisinger after residency for at least as many years as they receive support, since the program is based on a loan-forgiveness model.

“The hope is that they will stay at Geisinger much longer,” says Dr. Julie Byerley, the medical school’s dean and president of Geisinger College of Health Sciences. “Investment on the early end of their career journey will hopefully help them see themselves at Geisinger for the long term.”

Federal Medical School Scholarships and Other Programs

Students should carefully consider the long-term commitments tied to certain funding programs before accepting them, experts say.

Federal Medical School Scholarships

The U.S. government funds several programs that fully cover medical school for students who commit to qualifying service after graduation. Some scholarships support future primary care doctors who agree to work in medically underserved areas, for example, while others cover the education of students who pledge to serve as active-duty doctors in the U.S. military.

Experts say aspiring doctors should carefully weigh whether a military career fits their goals. Those who choose that path can apply for the Health Professions Scholarship Program, a military-sponsored initiative that pays full tuition in exchange for serving as a military physician. It also covers books, equipment and fees, provides a monthly stipend of over $2,800, offers up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus for medical roles, and includes officer pay during 45 days of active-duty training, plus salary increases with promotions, service time and cost-of-living adjustments, according to the U.S. Army website.

“Both of my brothers used HPSP to obtain their medical degrees, and it suited them just as well as USU did for me,” Place says.

The Indian Health Service Scholarship Program supports American Indian and Alaska Native students pursuing medical degrees. In exchange, participants agree to serve in IHS facilities or tribal health programs upon completing their education and training.

Other Funding

Refugees, immigrants and children of immigrants pursuing medical degrees may be eligible for the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans. The merit-based program provides a total of up to $90,000 for one or two years, with $40,000 of that amount paid directly to the school for tuition and the rest to the student as a stipend.

More Ways to Finance a Medical Degree

With careful planning, attending medical school doesn’t have to result in drastic student loan debt.

“Financing medical school needs to be treated as a strategic piece of your application and planning,” Lockett says. “Treat it with the same care you would your research or clinical experiences.”

Here are three additional ways to pay for your medical education.

1. Identify Local Scholarships

“Research local and regional funding sources,” Lockett advises. “Many states offer scholarships or service-commitment programs for students willing to practice in rural or underserved areas.”

Don’t overlook small local scholarships, which may be easier to win because they aren’t as competitive as national scholarships. Local scholarships can add up to big savings, such as combining funding from professional, civic, religious, social and affinity groups, as well as hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

2. Differentiate Scholarship Types

Full-tuition scholarships typically pay only for tuition, while a full-ride award covers more, including fees, living expenses and sometimes a stipend.

“Don’t assume free tuition means free living costs or no debt,” Lockett says. “You’ll still have housing, books, equipment, fees. You’ll still carry long days and tough decisions.”

3. Seek Out Schools Offering Merit Awards

“Start with schools that offer strong merit- or need-based scholarship support,” Lockett suggests. “Some consider every applicant automatically, others require separate essays or interviews.”

Many schools offer full-tuition or full-ride merit scholarships, such as the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, the Emory University School of Medicine in Georgia, Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina and the University of Michigan Medical School.

