How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/6/2025

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.9%.

DoorDash sank after warning investors that it will be spending much more on product development next year.

CarMax lost almost a quarter of its value after forecasting earnings far below what analysts were expecting and announcing that its CEO is leaving.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 75.97 points, or 1.1%, to 6,720.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.70 points, or 0.8%, to 46,912.30.

The Nasdaq composite fell 445.80 points, or 1.9%, to 23,053.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,418.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 119.88 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 650.57 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 670.96 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 60.56 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 838.69 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 4,368.08 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,743.20 points, or 19.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 188.66 points, or 8.5%.

