How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/20/2025

Big swings keep rocking Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Thursday after erasing an early surge that initially had…

Big swings keep rocking Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Thursday after erasing an early surge that initially had it on track for its best day since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.2%.

The sharpest losses again hit what had been the market’s biggest winners. Nvidia, cryptocurrencies and other areas that had earlier soared with nearly relentless momentum forced the market lower.

Nvidia was the heaviest weight on the stock market despite another blowout profit report.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 103.40 points, or 1.6%, to 6,538.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 386.51 points, or 0.8%, to 45,752.26.

The Nasdaq composite fell 486.18 points, or 2.2%, to 22,078.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.78 points, or 1.8%, to 2,305.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 195.35 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is down 1,395.22 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 822.54 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 83.12 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 657.13 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 3,208.04 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,767.26 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 74.95 points, or 3.4%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.