Home Depot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.6 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.62. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $3.74 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.81 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $41.35 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.99 billion.

