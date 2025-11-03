Hologic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $187.3 million.…

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $565.7 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

