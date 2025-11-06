Himax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in…

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period.

