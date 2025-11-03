Helios Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported earnings of $10.3 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $220.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $202 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.43 to $2.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $820 million to $830 million.

