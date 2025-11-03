Heidrick & Struggles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.6…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $327.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $322.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSII

