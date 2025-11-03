Harmonic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported net income of $2.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $142.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $147 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

