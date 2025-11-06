Haemonetics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38.7 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $327.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share.

