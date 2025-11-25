BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.6 million in its…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $791.4 million in the period.

