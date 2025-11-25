Grupo Financiero Galicia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported a loss…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.1 million in its third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $800.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

