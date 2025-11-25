Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.22 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1 cent at $3.00 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 1.6 cents at $2.06 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.95 cents at $3.02 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.78 a pound.

