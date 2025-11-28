Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 8.75 cents at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 11 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 6 cents at $11.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.12 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $3.15 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.