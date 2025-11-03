Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.34 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $2.90 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.99 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.88 cent at $2.31 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 1.12 cents at $3.40 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.45 cent at $.82 a pound.

