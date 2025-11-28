Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.5 cents at $2.87 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 5.5 cents at $11.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 3.77 cents at $2.15 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 7.85 cents at $3.23 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.80 a pound.

