Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2.5 cents at $3.03 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 3.25 cents at $11.28 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 7.25 cents at $2.07 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 9.25 cents at $3.05 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.08 cent at $.78 a pound.

