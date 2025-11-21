Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.25 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 3.73 cents at $2.11 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 9.13 cents at $3.07 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.79 a pound.

