Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.25 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 3.73 cents at $2.11 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 9.13 cents at $3.07 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.79 a pound.

