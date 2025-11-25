Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 15.25 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $11.24 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.95 cent at $2.07 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 4.35 cents at $3.06 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $.79 a pound.

