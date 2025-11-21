Live Radio
Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 4 cents at $11.27 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 3.25 cents at $2.14 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 7.05 cents at $3.14 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 1.27 cents at $.78 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

