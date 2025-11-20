Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.37 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.12 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $11.36 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.7 cent at $2.17 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.79 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.