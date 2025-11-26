Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 5 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $11.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 1.43 cents at $2.08 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.53 cents at $3.09 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $.79 a pound.

