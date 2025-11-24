Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1.75 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 5.75 cents at $5.23 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 7 cents at $11.21 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $2.07 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.05 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.15 cent at $.78 a pound.

