Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 3.25 cents at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 9 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 6 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 12.5 cents at $11.23 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 2.57 cents at $2.14 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 6.8 cents at $3.16 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.98 cent at $.80 a pound.

