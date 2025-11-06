Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 2 cents at $5.53 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1 cent at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 4.75 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.65 cent at $2.20 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 1.73 cents at $3.24 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.2 cent at $.80 a pound.

