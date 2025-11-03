Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.75 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 10.75 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 6.75 cents at $2.97 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 21 cents at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 1.62 cents at $2.32 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 2.73 cents at $3.43 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 1.37 cents at $.80 a pound.

