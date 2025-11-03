Goodyear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.19 billion in its third quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $7.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.63 billion.

