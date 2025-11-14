Golden Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $877,000, after reporting…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $877,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 30 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 31 cents.

