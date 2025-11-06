Golden Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period.

