Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $28.7…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.