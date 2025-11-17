Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.2 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.