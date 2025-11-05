Geopark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.9 million in its…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.