Geopark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 6:27 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

