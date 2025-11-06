Geo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $173.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $682.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $651 million to $676 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to 87 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

