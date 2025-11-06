Genpact: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $145.8 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $145.8 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.07 billion.

