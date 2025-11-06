Gen Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $134 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.51 to $2.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.97 billion.

